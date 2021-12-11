$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,461.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

