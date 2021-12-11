$1.23 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.33. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,060 shares of company stock worth $6,336,564 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

