$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. 9,215,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

