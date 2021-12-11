$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. 9,215,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

