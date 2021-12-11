$1.56 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $50.07. 807,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,849. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.