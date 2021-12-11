$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post $146.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $148.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in H&R Block by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in H&R Block by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 651,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 117,435 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 885,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

