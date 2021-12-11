$146.98 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will post $146.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $706.58 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. 89,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,700. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.