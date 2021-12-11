17,171 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -353.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

