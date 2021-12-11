1,885 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in US Foods by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 629,613 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,535,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD opened at $32.70 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 218.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

