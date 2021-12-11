$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.56. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 413,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.