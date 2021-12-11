$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post $20.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,648 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.