$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post $20.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,648 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.