200 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $143.75 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

