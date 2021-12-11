200 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.