$249.48 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $249.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.32 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 413,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,055. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in eHealth by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

