2,966 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $307.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $210.41 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.69.

