$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.06. 20,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,639. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $361.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

