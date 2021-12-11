$34.96 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $34.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $35.70 million. GAN posted sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 486,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,763. GAN has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

