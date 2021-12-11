3,400 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 329,658 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

