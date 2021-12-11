$37.17 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $37.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.24 million and the lowest is $37.09 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. 79,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SLR Investment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

