3,770 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.47 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74.

