3M (NYSE:MMM) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 6.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

