$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to announce $4.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRXT. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 314,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,958. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.