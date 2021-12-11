$402.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $402.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the highest is $442.10 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

