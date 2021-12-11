41,735 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

