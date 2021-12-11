$420.97 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post $420.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.30 million. NOW reported sales of $319.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 1,089,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

