$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $43.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $178.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $180.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $168.07 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

MBWM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.