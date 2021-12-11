$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.10. 756,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins has a twelve month low of $209.09 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

