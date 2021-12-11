$5.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.68. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.