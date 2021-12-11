70 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $682.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

