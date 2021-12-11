9,200 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 538.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 187.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 487,375 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,375 shares of company stock worth $2,919,775. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

