A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AOS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,679. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
