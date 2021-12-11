A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,679. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

