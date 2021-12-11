Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

AGD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,536. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

