Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE AGD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 82,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,536. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $632,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

