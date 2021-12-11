Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASGI)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ASGI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

