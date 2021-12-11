Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.210-$7.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

