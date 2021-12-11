Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

ACN stock opened at $379.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $415,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

