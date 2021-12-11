ACENT Price Reaches $0.0621 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $1.58 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00210438 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

