Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.91. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 45,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

