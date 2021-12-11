Allstate’s (ALL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective for the company.

Allstate has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.77 ($0.38).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

