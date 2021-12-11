Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

