Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $250.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average is $243.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.78 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

