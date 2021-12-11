Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

