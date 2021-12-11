Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 5th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,751.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

