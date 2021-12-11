Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,751.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

