Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €59.00 to €50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alstom traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 277227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

