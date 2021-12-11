Altigen Communications (ATGN) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS: ATGN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altigen Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications’ peers have a beta of 3.86, suggesting that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altigen Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Altigen Communications Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altigen Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million $1.92 million -69.97 Altigen Communications Competitors $698.91 million $11.16 million 32.80

Altigen Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altigen Communications. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altigen Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Altigen Communications Competitors 189 712 1237 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Altigen Communications’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altigen Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Altigen Communications peers beat Altigen Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

