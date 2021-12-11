ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc Sells 26,274 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.