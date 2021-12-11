Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $726,433.84 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total transaction of $726,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $207.81 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.