Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Michael J. Zacka Sells 90,000 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $147,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amcor by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 258.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.