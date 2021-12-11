AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $88,440.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

