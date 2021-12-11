American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Trading Down 0.6%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.11 and last traded at $47.34. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

